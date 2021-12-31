First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Shares Up 0.2%

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $133.65 and last traded at $133.49. 32,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 108,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.24.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXL. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

