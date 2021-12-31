Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $38,706.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $384.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $384.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.03 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 719 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,814 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 594,947 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,535,000 after purchasing an additional 33,734 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

