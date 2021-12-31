Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Shares Down 0.4%

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €17.72 ($20.14) and last traded at €17.72 ($20.14). Approximately 6,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €17.80 ($20.23).

The company has a current ratio of 24.92, a quick ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €18.32.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Company Profile (ETR:WUW)

WÃ¼stenrot & WÃ¼rttembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services to individuals and groups in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan savings contracts, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

