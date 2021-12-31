RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Trading Up 3%

Shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) were up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,288 ($44.20) and last traded at GBX 3,272 ($43.98). Approximately 20,937 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 61,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,178 ($42.72).

Several analysts have recently commented on RHIM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,400 ($59.15) to GBX 3,550 ($47.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RHI Magnesita to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 4,750 ($63.85) to GBX 3,700 ($49.74) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($67.21) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($67.21) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,555 ($61.23).

The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,209.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,653.72.

In related news, insider Stefan Borgas purchased 2,515 shares of RHI Magnesita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,135 ($42.14) per share, with a total value of £78,845.25 ($105,989.04). Also, insider Karl Sevelda purchased 10,000 shares of RHI Magnesita stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,230 ($43.42) per share, for a total transaction of £323,000 ($434,198.14).

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

