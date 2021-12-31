Analysts Set Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) PT at $51.43

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.05.

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

HOG opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.53. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 68.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 405.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

