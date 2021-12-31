Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Insider Sells $118,020.00 in Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $58.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.87. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.76 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.13%.

DCI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 168,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 43,263 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $484,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in Donaldson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 496,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $24,077,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Donaldson by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,579 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

