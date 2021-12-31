Analysts Set Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Price Target at $78.50

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $127.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.94.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.