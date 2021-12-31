Brokerages Set NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Target Price at $88.00

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $182.03 billion, a PE ratio of 77.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.61. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $92.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.