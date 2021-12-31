Analysts Anticipate Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to Post $0.91 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will announce $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.13. Verso reported earnings of ($1.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 149.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verso.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. Verso had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million.

VRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BWS Financial downgraded Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of VRS opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58. Verso has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $783.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Verso by 563.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 108,100 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Verso by 21.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 92,705 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Verso in the second quarter worth $507,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verso by 8.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verso during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.