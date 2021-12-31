Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives $41.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,503,000 after buying an additional 58,674 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 901,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,791,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.26. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.00.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.