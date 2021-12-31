ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives $75.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 16.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 70,405 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 125.8% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 201.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.21.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. The company had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.