Hord Price Reaches $0.12 (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Hord has a total market capitalization of $9.53 million and approximately $438,468.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hord has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One Hord coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057858 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.82 or 0.07866348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00073764 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,743.19 or 0.99544730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00053884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007834 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,472,958 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

