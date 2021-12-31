Secret (SCRT) Market Cap Reaches $799.76 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Secret has a market capitalization of $799.76 million and approximately $8.19 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $5.34 or 0.00011130 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.76 or 0.00291407 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010694 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003470 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00015201 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

