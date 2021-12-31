bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $431,072.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

