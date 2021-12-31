Mina (MINA) Price Reaches $3.60 on Exchanges

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $43.07 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $3.60 or 0.00007514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057858 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.82 or 0.07866348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00073764 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,743.19 or 0.99544730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00053884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007834 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 336,154,173 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

