PotCoin Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $806.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,961.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,790.52 or 0.07903254 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.77 or 0.00314352 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $434.45 or 0.00905835 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00012661 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00073512 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $231.33 or 0.00482314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.77 or 0.00258057 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,183,032 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

