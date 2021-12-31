Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Shares Down 1.6%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR) shares were down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.22. Approximately 47,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 68,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Resources from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$141.30 million and a PE ratio of -3.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.23.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile (CVE:BTR)

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The Company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits, as well as the Bachelor Mill.

