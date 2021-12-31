Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Trading 6.1% Higher

Global Energy Metals Co. (CVE:GEMC) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26. 39,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 48,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$7.17 million and a P/E ratio of -4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Global Energy Metals Company Profile (CVE:GEMC)

Global Energy Metals Corporation engages in the exploration for resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company explores for cobalt, copper, nickel, gold, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in Kenora, Ontario; the Millennium and Mount Isa projects situated in Mount Isa, Queensland; and the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box projects in Churchill County, Nevada.

