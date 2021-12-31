Newport Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Newport Trust Co increased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,135,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the quarter. NiSource accounts for 0.5% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in NiSource were worth $172,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NI. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NI stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.