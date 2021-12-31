Newport Trust Co Lowers Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Newport Trust Co lessened its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,123,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,991 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up about 1.1% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Newport Trust Co owned about 0.86% of Johnson Controls International worth $416,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

Shares of JCI opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $81.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average of $73.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

