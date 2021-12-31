Pecaut & CO. Trims Stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Pecaut & CO. reduced its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,786 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO. owned 0.05% of The Gabelli Equity Trust worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAB opened at $7.18 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

In other The Gabelli Equity Trust news, insider Kuni Nakamura acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

