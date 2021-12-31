Newport Trust Co Has $5.23 Billion Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Newport Trust Co decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,686,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,120,480 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 14.2% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,231,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 932,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,860,000 after buying an additional 253,877 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 422,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

