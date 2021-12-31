14,250 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Acquired by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000. Sony Group makes up 0.9% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NYSE SONY opened at $125.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $128.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.92 and a 200-day moving average of $110.53.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

