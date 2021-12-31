TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 330 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 94,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $198.60 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $164.57 and a 12-month high of $199.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.29.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.