iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,507 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 3.3% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $22,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $81.00 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.45.

