Newport Trust Co Decreases Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Newport Trust Co lowered its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,635,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 183,451 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $35,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP grew its holdings in United States Steel by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

NYSE:X opened at $23.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.11. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on X. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.