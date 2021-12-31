GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Up 3.3%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s share price rose 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $151.38 and last traded at $151.31. Approximately 56,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,485,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.46.

GME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Get GameStop alerts:

The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -75.40 and a beta of -2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.50 and a 200-day moving average of $185.92.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in GameStop by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 1,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 101,534 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GameStop by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,366,000 after purchasing an additional 50,855 shares during the period. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.