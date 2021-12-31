ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). ESSA Pharma reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $620.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.49. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

