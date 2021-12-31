Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.73

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.73 and last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 38780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.00.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

