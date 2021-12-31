Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 15892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of C$46.13 million and a PE ratio of -0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:ASP)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

