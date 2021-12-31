Mueller Industries (LON:MLI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.96

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (LON:MLI) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.96 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 196.01 ($2.63), with a volume of 106847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.69).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLI. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.96) price objective on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of £575.76 million and a PE ratio of 8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.23, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 190.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.38 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile (LON:MLI)

Since 1917, Mueller Industries companies have built a well-earned reputation for providing high-quality products. Through its various operations and brands, the company now supplies a global audience with a broad offering of products. Mueller’s companies support many different markets, industries, customers, and channels.

