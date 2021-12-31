DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives $126.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $116.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.07. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.37.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

