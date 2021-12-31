Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

RDWWF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Investec initiated coverage on Redrow in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Redrow alerts:

Shares of Redrow stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Redrow has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.05.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.