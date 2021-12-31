Brokerages Set TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) Price Target at GBX 370

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 370 ($4.97).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.38) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.38) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.97) to GBX 320 ($4.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.97) to GBX 360 ($4.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of TIFS stock opened at GBX 254 ($3.41) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 245.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 279.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.46. TI Fluid Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 216 ($2.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 330.50 ($4.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

