AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $12,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 5.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $710,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $3,822,259.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AME opened at $146.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.50. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.96 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

