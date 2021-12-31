Versor Investments LP Sells 3,702 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $397,080,000 after acquiring an additional 287,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $358,360,000 after acquiring an additional 251,323 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,419,702 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $278,217,000 after acquiring an additional 106,320 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,224,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,790,794 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $205,905,000 after buying an additional 28,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

NYSE BBY opened at $101.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.00. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $94.54 and a one year high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.