Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $226.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.24.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

