Crown Achieves Market Cap of $1.08 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Crown has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $12,316.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,978.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.13 or 0.00904850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.11 or 0.00258685 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00021375 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002719 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,752,754 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.