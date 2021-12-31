OpenDAO (SOS) Reaches One Day Volume of $346.71 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:SOS) traded up 52.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $347.32 million and $346.71 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded up 970.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00042374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007058 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

SOS is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 50,279,551,167,032 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

