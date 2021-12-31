Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. Custom Truck One Source has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $357.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas R. Rich acquired 15,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $101,048,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $190,500. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth $116,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth about $14,454,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.