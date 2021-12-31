Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LVLU shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Get Lulus Fashion Lounge alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $10.62 on Friday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.