DECOIN (DTEP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $104.00

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 42.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DECOIN has traded up 32.5% against the dollar. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $12.09 million and approximately $104.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010230 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 85.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000104 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001419 BTC.

About DECOIN

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 78,842,249 coins and its circulating supply is 56,128,084 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

