Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,205,000 after buying an additional 1,744,460 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,819,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,537,000 after buying an additional 557,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OneMain by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,095,000 after buying an additional 358,898 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 889,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,299,000 after buying an additional 352,056 shares during the period.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.04. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.97. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

