Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 310 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.05% of Apollo Medical worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 309.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the second quarter worth $118,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 68.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $133.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.10.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

