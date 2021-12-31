Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MANH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $156.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.76. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 91.20 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

