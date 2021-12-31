Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,857 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 996.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 201,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,059.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 46,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 42,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

