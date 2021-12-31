TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,172,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,331,000 after buying an additional 71,253 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 260,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 83,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEL opened at $160.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.03. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.87 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

