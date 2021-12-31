BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) fell 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $4.02. 186,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 104,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of BioRestorative Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23.

In other BioRestorative Therapies news, VP Francisco Silva acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lance Alstodt bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,195.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,695 shares of company stock valued at $63,728. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX)

Biorestorative Therapies Inc provides stem cell collections, storage, and treatment services. It intends to develop a laboratory, performing cellular characterization and culturing, therapeutic outcomes analysis, stem cell-related IP and stem cell collection and storage services. The firm is developing the following scientific programs: brtxDISC, which offers a non-surgical treatment for bulging and herniated discs and addresses the gap between non-invasive and invasive back procedures; and ThermoStem, which involves in the use of a cell-based, brown adipose tissue construct, treatment for metabolic disease, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and other metabolic disorders, as well as cardiac deficiencies.

