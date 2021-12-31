461,321 Shares in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Purchased by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 461,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,292,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $260,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $79,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,787 shares of company stock worth $2,041,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

