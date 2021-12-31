Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Trading Up 0.9%

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €20.64 ($23.45) and last traded at €20.44 ($23.23). Approximately 38,660 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.26 ($23.02).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HHFA shares. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.27) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.70 ($25.80).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €20.03 and its 200 day moving average is €19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.41.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

